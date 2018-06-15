Rose Battaglia

Rose M. Battaglia, 95, of Branson, Mo., and formerly of the area, passed away peacefully Monday (June 11, 2018) at Shepherd of The Hills Living Center in Branson.

She was born March 25, 1923, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Frank and Sarah Flagda Costello.

Rose, “Big Rosie,” married Anthony “NiNi” Battaglia on June 15, 1947. He preceded her in death Jan. 23, 1994.

She was a loving, caring and cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Rose enjoyed family parties, casinos and Elvis.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Rhonda Battaglia, of Kimberling City, Mo.; one daughter, Rosalie Battaglia, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Bianca, Gina and Anthony Battaglia, Josette Hughes and Sarah Legris; and two great-grandchildren, Presley Hughes and Ava Mixon.

Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, John, Joe and Phil Costello; and two sisters, Virginia Panio and Josephine Roma.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Richard Pighini will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood.

Memorials may be made to the family’s wishes.

She was loved and cherished by all and will be greatly missed, her family said. “We are confident her loved ones in heaven have greeted her with open arms.”

