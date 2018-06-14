Ima Coe Wirth, 104, of New Castle, Ind., passed away Sunday (June 10, 2018) at Glen Oaks Health Campus in New Castle, Ind.

Surviving are two children, Steven Clay Wirth (Kathleen Steffen), of Kankakee, and Barbara Ann (Douglas) Smith, of Chesterfield, Va.; three granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Roy F. Wirth, in 1989; six brothers; and two sisters.

She was born Nov. 8, 1913, in Bath County, Ky., a daughter of John Clay Reeves and Ona (Atchison) Reeves. Her parents preceded her in death.

Ima Coe worked as an insurance underwriter for the Bob White Insurance Agency for 30 years before retiring in 1984. She also worked at the Children’s Home in Knightstown, Henry County Abstract Company and the New Castle-Henry County Public Library. Ima Coe was a homemaker and worked part-time secretarial positions prior to retiring in 1984.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 18, at Sproles Family Funeral Home, 2400 South Memorial Drive, New Castle, Ind. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 19, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in South Mound Cemetery, New Castle, Ind.

Memorials may be made to Henry County Community Foundation or First Christian Church.

