Beatrice Smietanski

Beatrice J. Smietanski (nee Green), 93, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully Saturday (June 9, 2018) in her home, surrounded by family.

She was born and raised in the Bradley area, with the exception of the few months she moved with her husband, Roman “Smitty” Smietanski, to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, N.C.

Smitty and Bea were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley on June 2, 1945. He preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 1993.

Bea worked as a telephone operator in downtown Kankakee in her 20s. Later, the couple owned The Sports Shop, Skelgas and S & M Gas. Later in life, she volunteered at St. Mary’s Seconds To Go. Bea loved to spend time with friends and family, often having back-to-back plans back in her heyday. She loved to travel and she did; she saw six of the seven continents, opting out of Antarctica because she didn’t want to cruise or be too cold on vacation. Bea loved to play cards with anyone who would sit down for a game. She loved crossword puzzles and would complete them perfectly in pen every day. Bea, along with Roman, were heavily involved in St. Theresa School and Parish, volunteering innumerable hours and countless donations. Bea’s philanthropic work continued long after her husband passed, and until she could no longer physically volunteer. She gave to so many charities and those she loved over the years. Bea donated part of the land to the Bourbonnais Park District, which is known today as Willowhaven.

Loved ones left behind by Bea are her sons, Brian Smietanski, of Bourbonnais, and Blake Smietanski (Bill Fraher), of Chicago; as well as her grandsons, Liam Smietanski and Roman Smietanski.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 16, also at the funeral home. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The family added, "The world truly lost a great woman and she will be dearly missed."

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)