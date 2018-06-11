Death notices: June 11, 2018

<strong>• </strong><strong>DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Neal J. Tallman,</strong> 94, of Momence, passed away Sunday (June 10, 2018) at Riverside Senior Citizens' Life Center, Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are pending at Cotter Funeral Home, Momence.

<strong><strong>• </strong><strong>PAST SERVICES</strong></strong>

Funeral services for <strong><strong>Loretta M. Chase,</strong></strong> 75, of Gilman, were held June 6 at Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Jim Harkins officiating. She passed away June 1, 2018. Interment was in Gilman Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Jennifer and Austin Martin, Sarah Earles, Rodney Copas, Doug Hanes and Mark Brewer. Honorary pallbearer was Hayden Carmichael.

Funeral services for <strong>Eugene J. "Gene" Plonka</strong>, 73, of Bradley, were held June 8 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Elder Ed Lane officiated. He passed away June 2, 2018. Cremation rites were accorded. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Earnest Robertson</strong>, 91, of Kankakee, were held June 8 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. C. Ramont Morris delivering the eulogy. He passed away May 31, 2018. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Ernest II, Ernest III and Eric Robertson, Kenny Chandler, Tyron Stevenson and Stacy Clark.