Robert McCluer

Robert R. McCluer, 76, of Peotone, passed away Wednesday (June 6, 2018) at his home, after a long illness.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 8, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 9, at Zion Lutheran Church, 540 Oak Park Ave., Beecher, with the Rev. Ronald Rock officiating. Interment will be in Peotone Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Please sign his online guestbook at feddehelfrichcrossfh.com.