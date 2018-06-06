Robert Charbonneau

Robert Harold “Bob” Charbonneau, 66, of Hoopeston, and formerly of Kankakee, finished the race, passed this life and was welcomed into the arms of our Lord at 11:25 a.m. Monday (June 4, 2018) from Heritage Health Therapy and Living, Hoopeston.

He was born April 5, 1952, in Kankakee, to Hector W. and Mary Electa Frazier Charbonneau. Bob married Angela Miller Aug. 21, 1975, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death Aug. 1, 2000. He later married JoAnn Gocking June 22, 2002, in Hoopeston.

Surviving are his wife, JoAnn Charbonneau, Hoopeston; son, Jason (Stacy) Charbonneau, Papineau; stepdaughter, Rebecca (Kevin) Mullikin, Clifton; stepsons, Stephen Miller and Robert Miller, both of Kankakee; sister, Deborah (Lyle) Meyer, Bonfield; brother, William (Karen) Charbonneau, Dyer, Ind.; eight grandchildren, Zackary (Kristine Bodemer) Charbonneau, Katelynn (Brett) Duby, Logan Charbonneau, Vincent Cook, Cassandra (Sean Jardine) Price and Racheal, Jeffery and Alicia Miller; two great-grandchildren, Justin Jardine and Natalee Duby; several nieces and nephews, including special niece, Sherry (Chris) Hammersley, Bonfield; and his “fur babies,” TJ, Minerva and Molly. He will be welcomed at the Rainbow Bridge by Samantha, Timmy and Lucy.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters; and an infant granddaughter.

He graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais High School in 1970 and held several certifications in computer programming, electrical engineering and purchasing management from Control Data Corporation and U.S. Steel. He retired after 30 years at U.S. Steel after working in purchasing and materials. He worked as a purchasing manager for Atlas Tube, Chicago, and Thyssen-Krupp Crankshaft, Danville. From 2008-2014, he owned and operated The Christian Handyman LLC, Hoopeston, specializing in computer service and repair.

Bob enjoyed travel, garage sales, antiques and flea markets with his wife, motorcycle riding and playing guitar. He was proud of his lawn and landscaping. His greatest joy was sharing his faith in God with anyone who would listen. He was baptized in the Catholic church but spent his later years serving and worshipping in several faith communities, most recently Hoopeston First Church of God and Hoopeston Community Church of the Nazarene.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 7, at Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 8, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston.

Memorials may be made to Hoopeston Public Library or Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team.

(Pd)