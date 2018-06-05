Rennae Jessen, 73, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Saturday (June 2, 2018), at her home with her husband of 41 years, Henry "Hank" Jessen, and family members by her side.

She was born May 12, 1945, in Norfolk, Neb., the daughter of Richard and Charlotte Smith.

Rennae showed unending concern for those around her as she persevered after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Her spirit never dulled as she continued to bring love, laughter and knowledge to all who encountered her. She had an energetic, contagious zest for life.

At Rennae's request, no service is scheduled, and cremation rites have been accorded. A private family memorial will be at a future date.

The family wishes to thank the many caregivers from Hospice of Kankakee Valley "who provided outstanding care for Rennae, along with support for family, with great compassion."

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

