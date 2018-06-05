Daniel Byers

Daniel A. Byers, 69, of Evansville, Ind., and formerly of Morris and Cadiz, Ky., passed away Friday (June 1, 2018) at Walnut Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Evansville, Ind., with his loving wife by his side.

He was born March 20, 1949, in Lily Valley, Wis., the son of Harry and Martha (Leake) Byers. At two months of age, his family moved back to Channahon, where he spent his childhood. He graduated from Minooka High School in 1967 and worked for Alumax Inc. for more than 20 years. In 1996, Dan moved to Cadiz, Ky., where he owned and operated Kamptown RV Resort with his second wife, Sherry, until 2006. There, they made many lifelong friends as well as lasting memories for their grandchildren, a.k.a. The Kamptown Krew. Dan was an avid dog lover, a NASCAR and Chicago Cubs fan and a perpetual jokester. He enjoyed country music, traveling and couldn't pass up a Chicago-style hot dog.

Surviving are his wife, Marty Childers (Byers), of Evansville, Ind.; daughters, Tamie (Tom) Seedorf, of Chebanse, Kelly Byers, of Morris, and Angie Byers, of Salem, Wis.; son, Danny (Christine) Byers, of Bourbonnais, and their mother, Kathy Greenbeck, of Morris; stepchildren, Shelley (Clyde) McKay, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Jeni Childers, of Elizabethtown, Ky., Jon (Jacey) Childers, of Stendal, Ind.; sister, Sally (Bob) Walker, of Yorkville; brother, Bill Byers, of Channahon; grandchildren, Blake and Tyler Seedorf, Nicole Berg, Nadia, Gabriella and Jocelyn Almanza, Tristan, Page and Claire Byers, and Brandon, Chris, Matt, Nick, Leah, Jaren, Jamie, Juliette, Delainey and Dawson; great-granddaughter, Avery Trigger; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Sherry Byers; sister, Lois Keisler; brothers, Harry, Jack and David Byers; and a nephew, Bruce Quillen.

A celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at VFW Post 6049, 309 McKinley St., Morris. Private burial will be in Willard Grove Cemetery, Channahon.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

