Mary Streeter Martin, 89, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (May 31, 2018). She was born Oct. 2, 1928, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harry S. and Esther Rauen Streeter. Mary married Harry Martin on Nov. 7, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Mary was a retired kindergarten teacher for Kankakee School District 111. She attended Illinois Wesleyan University and graduated from National College of Education. She served as a former board member for the YWCA and Harbor House. Mary enjoyed playing bridge, doing crossword puzzles and reading. We are sure Mary went straight to heaven after 66 years of marriage to Harry.

Surviving are her husband, Harry Martin; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Mary Martin, of Kankakee, Kim and Denise Martin, of Champaign, and Andrew and Lise Martin, of Lake Bluff; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Lynn and Paul Houser, of Lemont, Elizabeth and Benoit Collard, of Okemos, Mich., and Carol and John Zeng, of Naperville; 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Naomi Morris, of Evanston. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Priscilla Deam; and one brother, Harrison Streeter.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the 4 p.m. funeral service Sunday, June 3, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Inurnment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family's wishes.

