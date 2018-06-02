Felisha Rae Heelan, 26, of Braidwood and formerly of Braceville, passed away Wednesday (May 30, 2018) at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 N. Broadway St. in Coal City. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation. Arrangements are by Reeves Funeral Homes Ltd.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Felisha’s memory to her family for their distribution.

