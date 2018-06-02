Arlen Scott

Arlen D. Scott, 79, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening (May 30, 2018) at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Born Dec. 26, 1938, in Effingham, Arlen Dean was a son of Walter and Esta (Webb) Scott. He graduated from Wilmington High School and went on to honorably serve in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964.

Arlen married Marlene Peterson in the First United Methodist Church, Wilmington, and together they made their home and raised their family in Wilmington. She preceded him in death on June 25, 2007.

He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for more than 40 years until his retirement and was a member of First United Methodist Church, Wilmington, and Wilmington A.F. & A.M. Lodge 208. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed movies, trips and dinners with his companion, Sharon Lestina.

Survivors include his daughter, Laura (Jerry) Hill, of Wilmington; son, Eric (Denise) Scott, of Channahon; four grandchildren, Kristin, Emily and Ryan Scott and Logan Hill; and brothers-in-law, Joe Miller, of Silver Springs, Fla., and Mark (Brenda) Peterson, of Wilmington.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; son, Alan L. Scott; and one sister, Darlene Miller.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at First United Methodist Church, 401 East Kahler Road, Wilmington. The Rev. Harriette Cross will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington, where Arlen will be laid to rest with his late wife, Marlene.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 401 East Kahler Road, Wilmington, IL 60481.

