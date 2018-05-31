Pamela Johnson

Pamela A. Johnson, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (May 28, 2018) at her home in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 11, 1944, in Cherokee, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Hazel Mattocks.

Pamela married Donald Johnson on June 9, 1962.

She retired from working at the YMCA after 20 years.

Surviving are her husband, of Kankakee; daughters, Kimberly Green (Jeff), of Kankakee, and Dawn LaBuda (Rick), of Kankakee; sister, Carla Elumbaugh, of Kankakee; brothers, Michael Mattocks, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Martin Mattocks, of Momence; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and a brother-in-law, Larry Elumbaugh.

A celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at the Aroma Park American Legion.

Cremations rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

