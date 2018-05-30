Lillie Ford

Lillie Louise Ford, 90, a resident of Kankakee for more than 60 years, made her transition to eternal life Thursday (May 24, 2018) from the home of her daughter, surrounded by family.

Born May 10, 1928, to proud parents Calvin and Edith Pollard, she was an only child.

Mrs. Ford was a graduate of Jackson State University. She moved to Kankakee from Chicago and was employed by Pembroke Consolidated School District 259 for one year prior to going to Kankakee School District 111. Her innovative and unique teaching style made her one of the district’s most popular instructors before her retirement in 1991 after 34 years of service. She continued her service to the district by serving as a member of the school board for four years.

She also held secondary employment at Samuels, Sears and the King Center.

A diligent and dedicated community activist and outspoken proponent of equal rights and civic responsibility, she served for years on the Northeast Community Council, NAACP, city planning board, Kankakee Township Trustee, Kankakee County Republicans, Kankakee Federation of Teachers Union as secretary, on the board of Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center. where she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for 13 years of service, and several other ad-hoc committees in the community.

Mrs. Ford was an active member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church for more than 40 years, and, for the last 15 years, she had been an active member of Second Baptist Church. Whatever she was involved in, she worked tirelessly, giving of herself and also her finances. She had an unwavering love for children and always was present and zealous in events and activities that involved them, not just in the classroom, but giving them life-changing social and community experiences.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Sylvia (Joe) Rockett, of Bourbonnais, and Roxie (Otis) Speaks, of Chicago; one son, Wendell Tate, of Salem, Ore.; one godson, Dr. Rolondo Herts; and one son-in-law, Larry Breathett, of Kankakee; two grandchildren, Joseph (Natasha) Rockett and Bianca (Clarence) LeBlanc, all of The Colony, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Lily, Joseph and Gavin; cousins, Frank (Aretha) Williams, Levy Hudson, Gregory (Chiquita) Sargent, Andre Sargent and Michelle (Eric) Brooks; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends too numerous to name.

Anxiously awaiting her arrival in heaven were her parents; one daughter, JoAnn Ford-Breathett; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 1, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Tyler J. Prude officiating. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens, Kankakee.

