Ruby Boguszewski

Ruby L. Boguszewski, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (May 26, 2018) at Bickford House in Bourbonnais.

She was born Feb. 24, 1926, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ralph and Caroline Pombert Stone.

Ruby married John Boguszewski on April 1, 1949, in Pocahontas, Ark. He preceded her in death Jan. 24, 2007.

She had worked at the Kankakee Foundry for 25 years and at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital for five years. Ruby also worked for John Panozzo Florist and Americana Nursing Home. Ruby was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, Kankakee (formerly St. Martin of Tours).

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Craig Robison, of Kankakee; two grandchildren, Kelsey Robison (fiance Jake LaMore) and Katherine (Jeff) Fisher; and one great-grandchild, Owen.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Boguszewski; three brothers, Roy Stone, Ralph Stone and Russell Stone; and four sisters, Louise Updike, Verneille Lamie, Goldie Casper and Dorothy Crawley.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate. Interment will be on Thursday, May 31, in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee at a time to be announced.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clangyernon.com.

(Pd)