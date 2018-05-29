Michelle Young

Michelle R. Young, 46, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (May 26, 2018) at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

She was born on Feb. 27, 1972, in Kankakee, the daughter of Myron H. and Sandra (Deatti) Moody. Michelle married Matthew Young on Sept. 15, 2011, in Grant Park.

Michelle loved nothing more than to be a loving and caring mom to her family.

Surviving are her husband, of Kankakee; two daughters, Chloe and Nichole Young, of Kankakee; her sister, Melissa (Doug) Keast, of Bradley; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Lorraine and Harry Moody and Frank and Grace Deatti.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 31, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, June 1, until the 11 a.m. service, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

