Dennis Tofari Sr.

Dennis W. Tofari Sr., 73, of Gilman, passed away at 4:20 p.m. Friday (May 25, 2018) at his home in Gilman.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, at Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 30, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Burial will be in the Brenton Cemetery, Piper City.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, G.O.D.'s Food Pantry or to the Gilman Fire Department.

Dennis was born on Aug. 19, 1944, in Kankakee, the son of Pompelius "Alex" and Bernadette (Palzer) Tofari.

His childhood was spent in Kankakee. He graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. Dennis retired on Sept. 28, 1998, from Mortell/Dow Chemical in Kankakee.

Dennis married Barbara Jean Geisler on April 23, 1977, in Gilman. She preceded him in death on Oct. 29, 2008.

Surviving are his children, Dennis W. Tofari Jr., of Bourbonnais, Adam (Amber) Tofari, of Buckley, Todd Geisler, of San Antonio, Texas, and Jennifer Tofari and Scott Tofari, both of Gilman; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four siblings, Janice (Ed) Carney, and Theresa Doss, all of Bourbonnais, Richard (Edna) Tofari, of Riverton, and Paul Tofari, of Danville; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Cheryl Maxwell.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman. Dennis also was a member of the Moose Lodge of Bradley and the Red Knights Motorcycle Club. He was a volunteer at G.O.D.'s Food Pantry. Dennis enjoyed collecting vintage die cast cars.

