Stella V. Richa, 93, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (May 25, 2018) at her home.

She was born Nov. 1, 1924, in St. George, the daughter of Harris and Louise Senesac Poskin. Stella married Francis J. Richa on May 15, 1948, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death on June 11, 1993.

Stella was a retired employee of Illinois Bell Telephone Co. She enjoyed crocheting. Stella was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Parish in Kankakee.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Ray McDonald, of Bourbonnais; and one grandson, Christopher McDonald. In addition to her husband, Francis J. Richa, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael Richa; one sister, Lillian Krueger; and one brother, Raymond Poskin.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service Tuesday, May 29, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Sunny Castillo will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

