Helen M. Kessler, 90, of Coal City, passed away Thursday morning (May 24, 2018) at her home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Coal City, with the Rev. Robert Noesen officiating. Arrangements are by Reeves Funeral Homes Ltd., Coal City.

Burial will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Assumption Catholic Church Building Fund or to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

