Donna Hull

Donna M. Hull, 75, of Ashkum, passed away Wednesday (May 23, 2018) at her home.

She was born Oct. 6, 1942, in Ashkum, the daughter of Irving Francis and Beryl Isabel Prew Lemenager. Donna married Robert Wesley Hull on Oct. 7, 1961, in L’Erable. He preceded her in death on Nov. 28, 1999.

She also was preceded in death by her parents; one sister-in-law, Theresa Lemenager; and two nieces, Paula and Lisa.

Surviving are three sons, Robert Patrick Hull, of Moline, Michael David “Chicky” Hull, of Clifton, and Martin Thomas (Nancy) Hull, of Clifton; one sister, Judith Ann “Judy” (Raymond “Butch”) Hendron, of Sandwich; one brother, John Joseph “Joe” Lemenager, of Ashkum; six grandchildren, Kendra (Adam) Shule, of Ashkum, Brandice “Brandie” Hull (Tyler Armstrong), of Springfield, Kayle (Logan) Mathy, of Clifton, Cody Merrill, of Mount Morris, Joshua Merrill, of Mount Morris, and Brittany Hull, of Clifton; and three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Kane and Grace.

Mrs. Hull had a strong faith in God and was active in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at L’Erable, where she was a member, president of C.C.W. and C.C.D. teacher for many years. She was a telecommunicator for the Illinois State Police in Ashkum for 20 years and proud to be a dispatcher, always trying to protect her “boys.” She was a former state dispatcher of the year. Donna loved working with flowers, gardening, quilting and being on the family farm, which was her own little paradise. She adored her grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable. The Rev. Doug Hauber will officiate. Burial will be in L’Erable Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)