Curtis E. Kurtenbach, 61, of Essex, passed away Wednesday (May 23, 2018) at his home.

He was born March 8, 1957, in Fort Polk, La., to the late Monte and Shirley (nee Stehlik) Kurtenbach. Curtis was an avid music lover and adored his cat, Abby.

He is survived by aunts and uncles, Ronald and Carol Kurtenbach and Gerald Kurtenbach, of Essex, Phyllis Kurtenbach, of Vandalia, Ind., and Steve and Marcie Campbell and Dennis and Nelda Webster, all of Essex; and 10 cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Kurtenbach and Mr. and Mrs. William Stehlik; one uncle, William “Sonny” Stehlik Jr.; and three cousins, Robb Kurtenbach, Ryan Kurtenbach and Dustin Webster.

Private family services will be held. Interment will be in North Cemetery, Essex.

R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.

