Carol Hoevet

Carol D. Hoevet, 100, of Kankakee, and formerly of Grant Park, passed away Wednesday (May 23, 2018) at Miller Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.

She was born July 31, 1917, in Lowell, Ind., the daughter of Emil and Lena Kiedaisch.

Carol married Leon Hoevet on Oct. 14, 1940, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park. He preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 1998.

She was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ and was active in its Sewing Circle and Women’s Guild. Carol also enjoyed quilting.

Surviving are her three children and their spouses, Janet and John Blanke, of Barrington, Robert and Suzy Hoevet, of Kankakee, and Joyce and Dale Guy, of Carson City, Nev.; eight grandchildren, John (Margaret) Blanke, of Barrington, David (Caryn) Blanke, of Barrington, Jim (Shannon) Blanke, of Naples, Fla., Nikki (Mike) O’Brien, of Kankakee, Cara (Chong) Kim, of Frisco, Texas, Elizabeth (Nathan) Rau, of Rochester, Minn., Jim Klipp, of Carson City, Nev., and Jeff Klipp, of Carson City, Nev.; one step-granddaughter, Lisa Dunham, of Goodyear, Ariz.; 20 great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Dorothy Arfmann and Mildred Batterman; and her brothers, Arthur Kiedaisch and Walter Kiedaisch.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Monday, May 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Hub Funeral Home in Grant Park.

