D. C. Love, 83, of Kankakee, went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2018 from the Journey Care Hospice (Rush University Medical Center) in Chicago.

There will be a gathering of friends and family from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 25, at the Second Baptist Church, Kankakee. There will be no funeral service. Cremation rites will be accorded.

He was born on Dec. 3, 1934, in Louisville, Miss., the son of Washington and Winnie Love.

D. C. served our country in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He was married to Ora Lee Smith on Oct. 5, 1964, in Washington, D.C.

He retired from the Kankakee General Foods plant after 30 years of employment. D. C. then worked for 15 more years at the Kankakee Public Library as a library monitor. He had been a member of the Second Baptist Church, where he was ordained as a deacon on Feb. 16, 1968. Later, he became the chairman and secretary of the deacons ministry and president of the Kankakee County Deacons and Mothers Alliance, Inc.

D. C. had received many awards and recognitions in his lifetime. He was recognized for a poem he wrote in the book "World Treasury of Golden Poetry," it was named "Why Me?," and he even wrote and published a book titled “The Sheriff” in 1972. D. C. also published a poetry booklet called "Good Clean Fun." He was a co-sports writer at his high school newspaper in Louisville, Miss. He loved reading books, hunting, was always full of conversation, and enjoyed selling his famous snow cones and other items to the public. He also was a softball coach at Second Baptist Church.

He leaves lasting memories to his son, Christopher R. Love, of Kankakee; his daughter, Tangela Y. Love, of Champaign; his sister, Linda (Joyce) Love, of Kankakee; daughter-in-law, Charmaine P. Love, of Kankakee; sister-in-law, Rose Love, of Kankakee; two brothers-in-law, Jessie Barry, of Kankakee, and Thomas "Jack" Lawrence Sr., of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife; son, Rev. Rickey Love; brothers, Larry and Louis Love; sister, Helen Love-Williams; and grandson, Aris Staples.

