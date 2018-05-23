Laurie Lewis

Laurie D. Lewis, 66, of Bradley, passed away Monday (May 21, 2018) at her home.

She was born on July 19, 1951, in Kankakee, the daughter of Burton and Shirley (Reed) Dugan.

Laurie married Wilford Lewis on May 21, 1971. He preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 1997.

She worked as a material handler for Recycle Paper Products in University Park for 12 years before retiring in 1997. She also volunteered at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital. She enjoyed her grandchildren, reading and animals.

Surviving are two daughters, Gina (Chuck) Armold, of Ashkum, and Kelly Lewis, of Bedford, Ind.; one son, Preston Lewis, of Bradley; her boyfriend, John Hosler; three grandchildren, Lindsay (Brian) Kohn, Amanda Armold and Kyle (Erica) Lewis; two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emersyn Kohn; one brother, Douglas Dugan, of McBee, S.C.; one niece, Michelle Johnson; and one nephew, Chad James.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Gayleen James; and two brothers, Rick and Kevin Dugan.

A memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be at a later date in All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

