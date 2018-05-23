Kenneth Donar

Kenneth F. Donar, 81, of North Las Vegas, Nev., and formerly of the Kankakee County area, passed away Thursday (May 17, 2018) at his son’s home in North Las Vegas.

He was born Dec. 28, 1936, in Kankakee, the son of Kenneth L. and Jervace “Jerry” Johnston Donar.

Kenneth married Margaret Arseneau on Feb. 11, 1961, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Margaret preceded him in death on Dec. 12, 1997.

Mr. Donar retired from Pacific Bell after 37 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Surviving are one son, Scott Donar, of North Las Vegas, Nev.; three grandchildren, Adam Ray Donar, of San Diego, Calif., Margaret Rose Donar, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Emily Theresa Donar, of Las Vegas, Nev.; two great-grandchildren; and one sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Walter Merrill, of Kankakee.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Joseph Donar.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, until the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit will celebrate the Mass.

Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

