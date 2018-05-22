Gerhard 'Gary' Bohlmann

<p style="line-height: 1.3800000000000001; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 10pt;" dir="ltr"><span style="font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">Gerhard A. “Gary” Bohlmann, 91, of Chebanse, passed away Sunday evening (May 20, 2018) at Butterfield Court in Kankakee, following a lengthy illness.</span></p><p style="line-height: 1.3800000000000001; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 10pt;" dir="ltr"><span style="font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.</span> <span style="font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Friday, May 25, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse. The Rev. Kene Whybrew will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 29, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.</span></p><p style="line-height: 1.3800000000000001; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 10pt;" dir="ltr">Memorials may be made to the Clifton Food Pantry or the Suzi-Q Foundation.</p><p style="line-height: 1.3800000000000001; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 10pt;" dir="ltr"><span style="font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">Mr. Bohlmann was born on Nov. 15, 1926, at Random Lake, Wis., the son of Ernst and Amelia Zuengler Bohlmann.</span></p><p style="line-height: 1.3800000000000001; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 10pt;" dir="ltr">His parents preceded him in death, as did two wives; a daughter, Susan Lord; a grandson , Nicholas; a sister, Irmgard Arndt; and two brothers, Walter and Donald Bohlmann.</p><p style="line-height: 1.3800000000000001; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 10pt;" dir="ltr">Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Cheri and Tim Jones, of Bonfield, Jean and Clyde Meents, of Chebanse, and Beth Marth, of Dublin, Ohio; three sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Linda Bohlmann, of Ashkum, Steve and Ruth Bohlmann, of Tulsa, Okla., and Brian and Sharon Bohlmann, of Monument City, Colo. There are 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.</p><p style="line-height: 1.3800000000000001; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 10pt;" dir="ltr">Mr. Bohlmann operated a dairy farm in Wisconsin from 1949 to 1959, when he moved to Illinois and stayed active in agriculture, becoming associated with Americana Seed Co. Ultimately, he became a district manager for Americana Seeds in the area. He was a man of God and lived accordingly; he was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse and was very active in the church. Gary belonged to VFW Post 2131 of Chebanse and the Chebanse Lions Club. He enjoyed golfing and fishing.</p><p style="line-height: 1.3800000000000001; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 10pt;" dir="ltr">Mr. Bohlmann was a veteran of World War II. He served with the U.S. Army in the Pacific–Asiatic Theater of Operations, most notably at Leyte Gulf in the Philippine Islands. </p><p style="line-height: 1.3800000000000001; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 10pt;" dir="ltr"><span style="font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.</span></p><p style="line-height: 1.3800000000000001; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 10pt;" dir="ltr">(Pd)</p>