Death notices: May 22, 2018

<strong>Rita D. Ghere</strong>, 87, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (May 20, 2018) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>D.C. Love</strong>, 83, of Kankakee, passed away on Sunday (May 20, 2018) at the Journey Care Hospice in Chicago. Funeral arrangements are pending at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

