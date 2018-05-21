Ron Piencak, 76, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday (May 19, 2018) at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Elmhurst.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington. Private services will follow and cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, 3505 Veterinary Medicine Basic Sciences Building, 2001 South Lincoln Ave., Urbana, IL 61802.

