Louis Alvey

Louis Patrick “Pat” Alvey, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (May 16, 2018) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 29, 1949, in Crookston, Minn., the son of Louis Harold and Leila Jane Purvis Alvey.

Pat married Alice M. Keller on June 20, 1981, at Aroma Park United Methodist Church.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University and his MBA from the University of Illinois.

Pat retired as vice president of Monical’s Corp., where he had worked for 39 years. After retirement, he had worked at the Elk’s Country Club, where he also was a member.

He was a former member of the Lions Club.

Pat was a devoted husband and father. He was a proud papa of six grandchildren. He was quick-witted and funny. Pat enjoyed golfing, watching the Chicago White Sox and attending the theater with his wife. He loved his pets and enjoyed a good cigar.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam era.

Pat was a parishioner of Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are his wife, Alice Alvey, of Bourbonnais; one son, Louis David Alvey, of Decatur; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Kate and Seth Shunk, of Villa Grove, Emily and Ryan Johnson, of New Lenox, and Ellen and Anthony Michals, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren, Madeline, Erin and Tucker Shunk, Rhett and Maizie Johnson, and Parker Michals; one sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Charles Gagliano, of Haslett, Mich.; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Mike and Iva Alvey, of Zephyr Hills, Fla., and Jim and Chris Alvey, of Saline, Mich.; and his mother-in-law, Gaynell Keller Taylor, of Gilman.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, May 21, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in Aroma Park Cemetery in Aroma Park Township.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Elk’s Country Club.

