Kathy Jackson, 58, of Ashkum, passed away May 9, 2018, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born May 26, 1959, the daughter of Verlon and Dorothy Sabo Kutemeier. Her significant other is Greg Leveque.

Kathy worked as a manager at a pet resort.

She loved spending time with her family and animals. Kathy enjoyed spending time outdoors. She loved Bon Jovi, Snoopy, animals and her girls.

Surviving are her daughters, Jade and Adam Johnson, of Cedar Lake, Ind., and Monica and Matt Watson, of Chebanse; sister, Carolyn Kutemeier, of Bradley; brothers, Eliot and Sue Kutemeier, of Bourbonnais, and Allen and Lindee Kutemeier, of Momence; and two grandchildren, Connor and Amelia Johnson. Her mother, Dorothy Norvell, also survives.

Preceding her in death were her father, Verlon Kutemeier; stepfather, Lloyd Norvell; and grandmother, Grace Ashline.

A celebration of life will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, her birthday, at Westbrook Church of the Nazarene, 900 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee.

(Pd)