Gennette Dowdy, 57, of Pembroke Township, passed away May 1, 2018, at her home.

She was born Oct. 20, 1960, in Batesville, Miss., the daughter of Charles Pollard and Maudie Dowdy.

Gennette was a housekeeper for Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. She was a resident of the Pembroke Township area for 35 years. She enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards and visiting casinos.

Surviving are two sons, Patrick (Marketta) Rice, of Addison, and Terry Rice Jr., of Houston, Texas; her mother, Maudie Dowdy-Watford, of Pembroke Township; five sisters, Darlene Bolar, of Kankakee, Gloria Dowdy, of Kankakee, Phyllis Moses, of Pembroke Township, Rosa Dowdy, of Kansas City, Mo., and Mary Pollard, of Kankakee; two brothers, Willie (Jessie Johnson) Dowdy, of Pembroke Township, and David (Lashonda) Dowdy, of Kankakee; along with 10 grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her father; stepfather; brother; two aunts; and an uncle.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 12, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Church of the Cross, 13043 East 2260 South Road, Pembroke Township, with the Rev. Clarence Dailey officiating. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

