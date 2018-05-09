Carla Lamb

Carla D. Lamb, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (May 7, 2018) in Chicago.

She was born Feb. 20, 1959, in Kankakee, the daughter of George M. and Leola Lamb.

Carla worked as a packer at Esselte Co.

Surviving are a sister, Janice Trout, of Kankakee; brother and sisters-in-law, Randy and Ethel Lamb, of St. Anne, and Sue Lamb, of Kankakee; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and a brother, Gerald Lamb.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

