Death notices: May 5, 2018

<strong>• </strong><strong>DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Gennette Dowdy</strong>, 58, of Pembroke Township, passed away Wednesday (May 2, 2018) at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park.

<strong>Yvonne Murrell</strong>, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (May 3, 2018) at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Norman Owens,</strong> 77, of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (May 2, 2018). Funeral arrangements are pending at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, May 5</strong>

<strong>Daniel Gash</strong>, 5 p.m. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Cullom

<strong>Sunday, May 6</strong>

<strong>Marilyn Blankenberg</strong>, 1:30 p.m. St. John Lutheran Church, Danforth

<strong>Monday, May 7</strong>

<strong>Carl Schmidt</strong>, 1 p.m. Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Rosella Bauer</strong>, 91, of Cissna Park, were held May 3 at Christian Bible Church, Cissna Park, with the Rev. Silas Montgomery officiating. She passed away April 30, 2018. Burial was in Cissna Park Cemetery. Pallbearers were Lucas and Walker Bauer, Tim O'Reilly, Todd Accardi, Jack and Cameron Wall and Jonathan Ben-Ezra.

Funeral services for <strong>Warren Cochran</strong>, 95, of Herscher, were held May 3 at Faith Reformed Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Mel Nielson officiating. He passed away April 26, 2018. Burial was in Eldridgeville Cemetery, Norton Township. Pallbearers were Britt Barnard, Troy, Becca and Ryan Coffman and David and Brianna Dayton.

Funeral services for <strong>Wayne H. Smith</strong>, 80, of Kankakee, were held May 3 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. He passed away April 28, 2018. Cremation rites were accorded following the services.

Funeral services for <strong>Erma Tebo</strong>, 92, of Cissna Park, were held May 3 at Grace Bible Church in Cissna Park, with the Rev. Trey Scheffer officiating. She passed away April 27, 2018. Burial was in Cissna Park Cemetery. Pallbearers were Nick and Jeremy Willoughby, Adam Martin, Ben, Joey and Andy Henrichs, Joshua Block and Martin and Mason Horner.

