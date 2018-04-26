Clarence Herz

Clarence F. Herz, 87, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (April 25, 2018) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 16, 1930, in Grant Park, the son of John and Marie Stolzenbach Herz.

Clarence married Dorothy Vickery on Sept. 17, 1949, in Chicago Heights. She preceded him in death on June 10, 2016.

He was a farmer and factory machinist at Bimba in Monee.

He was a member of the Clifton VFW and the Manteno American Legion. He also enjoyed playing darts, cards and puzzles.

Clarence was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Larry and Linda Herz, of Manteno, and Bobby and Leslie Herz, of Manteno; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Emil and August; and two sisters, Elsie Schroeder and Elnora Prather.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park. The Rev. Cory Estby will officiate the service. Inurnment will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Grant Park.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.

Please sign his guestbook at clancygernon.com.

