Daniel Klimas

Daniel Allen Klimas, 68, of Henderson, Nev., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away April 5, 2018, at his home in Henderson, Nev., after an illness that had lasted several months.

A celebration of life service took place April 13 in Henderson, Nev., per his wishes.

He was born Jan. 15, 1950, in Kankakee, the son of Chester and Bernice (Jepsen) Klimas.

Daniel had retired as the senior quality engineer at National Security Technologies.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran who had served as a rifleman with the 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile) in Vietnam. He was a Purple Heart recipient.

Daniel married Virginia Flint Klimas on Feb. 14, 1981, in Houston, Texas. She was his beloved wife of 37 years. She survives, of Henderson, Nev.

Also surviving are a son, Tyler Klimas, and fiancee Abby Thompson, of Washington D.C.; daughter, Ashley Klimas Adams, of Henderson, Nev.; sister, Dianne (Klimas) Soucie and husband Rocky Soucie, of Kankakee; sister-in-law, Carla Michlig-Golz, of Kissimmee, Fla.; one grandchild, Ava Jane Adams, of Henderson, Nev.; one niece, Dawn Soucie (Tom Scanlon), of Kankakee; one nephew, Christian Klimas, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and his loyal canine companions, Bella and Quincy.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Chet Klimas Jr.

Daniel was chairman and Goodwill Ambassador of Green Valley Ranch Resort and Casino. He was a great storyteller who had a passion for golf and was an avid White Sox fan, as well as all Chicago sports teams. Most of all, he loved his family, especially his granddaughter, Ava.

Memorials may be made to <a href="http://blueskybuddies.com" target="_blank">blueskybuddies.com</a>.

