Wayne Lembke

Wayne Ervin Lembke, 77, of Braidwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday (April 19, 2018) at his home, surrounded by family.

He was born Nov. 15, 1940, in Joliet, the son of Ervin and Mildred (nee Beallis) Lembke. His parents preceded him in death.

Wayne retired from the Carpenter’s Union Local 174. He was a member of the South Wilmington Sportsman’s Club in Essex, the South Wilmington Fireman’s Club in South Wilmington and a past member of the Essex Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and hunting.

Surviving are his wife, Carol (nee Girot), whom he married on June 16, 1962, in Braidwood; one son, Ronald (Michelle) Lembke, of Braceville; three daughters, Patricia (Ray) Spence, of Chebanse, Michelle (Chad) Nesselrodt, of Martinton, and Kristie (Jason) Beard, of Braidwood; grandchildren, Tiara (Dakota) Becker, Brittany (Jacob Wilson) Guynn, Beau Guynn, Cayley (fiance Derek Issler) Orr, Jason Beard Jr. and Mya Beard; two great-grandchildren, Aaron Issler and Tayelynn Wilson; numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one brother, Terry Lembke.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24, until the 7 p.m. funeral services at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood. Chaplain Marlin Ludwig will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Inurnment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wilmington.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at <a href="http://%20rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com" target="_blank">rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com</a>.

(Pd)