Gerald Flessner

Gerald D. Flessner, 61, of Cullom, passed away at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday (April 18, 2018) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullum. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 23, also at the church, with the Rev. Mauricio Vieira officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery, Cullom.

Memorials in his name may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Sullivan Township.

Gerald was born Dec. 3, 1956, in Fairbury, a son of Duane and Marlene (Attig) Flessner. He married Lori Ommen in Cullom on Feb. 25, 1984. She survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Jenna (Michael) Berry, of Normal, and Jessica Flessner, of Normal; two grandchildren, Brynna and Cole Berry; his father, of Cullom; and one sister, Brenda Riccolo, of Dwight.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Gerald graduated from Tri Point High School and was a farmer and served as the Sullivan Township Road Commissioner. He loved spending time with his family, especially giving tractor rides to his grandchildren. He also was an avid Cardinals fan.

Please sign his online guestbook at <a href="http://calvertmemorial.com" target="_blank">calvertmemorial.com</a>.

(Pd)