Mary Whitis, 69, of Herscher, and formerly of Morris, passed away Monday evening (April 16, 2018) at her home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington. The Rev. Brad Shumaker will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wilmington, and Mary’s grandsons will act as pallbearers.

Please sign her online guestbook at <a href="http://baskervillefuneral.com" target="_blank">baskervillefuneral.com</a>.