John Nickols

John S. Nickols, 97, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (April 18, 2018) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

He was born Aug. 5, 1920, in Kankakee, the son of Sam J. and Christina Psarou Nickols.

John retired from Kankakee Roper and also worked for the Plant Kerger Clothing Company.

He enjoyed golfing.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during World War II.

He was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Surviving are two sisters, Lula Economos and Coletta Nickols, both of Bourbonnais; and seven nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Steven.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, until the 6 p.m. Trisagion prayer service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Private funeral services will be on Friday, April 20, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

