William “Bill” Schweppe Jr., 88, of Beecher, passed away Sunday (April 15, 2018) at his home.

Bill was born on Sept. 10, 1929, in Beecher, the son of William R. and Malinda (nee Heldt) Schweppe Sr.

Surviving are his children, Vickie (David) Hernandez, of Beecher, and Cynthia (Dennis) Rybolt, of Beecher; five grandchildren, Brian (wife Jennifer) Hernandez, Shannon Hernandez, Kristina (husband Christopher) Stolk, Sean Rybolt and Kyle (wife Lauren) Rybolt; as well as great-grandchildren, Austin, Lucas, Jacob, Brooklynn and Savanna.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Janet, who passed away in 1985; his parents; a daughter, Gail; a granddaughter, Lisa; and sister and brother-in-law, Edward and Arlene Bachert.

Bill was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Beecher and enjoyed farming, playing dart ball, gardening, playing cards and bowling.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Hack Funeral Home in Beecher. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 19, at St. John United Church of Christ. The Rev. Tom Ewing will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gerald, Lyle, Mark and Gerald Bachert, Kyle Rybolt and Christopher Stolk.

Memorials may made to the family for a memorial to be decided later.

