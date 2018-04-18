Lois Schmidt

Lois Anne Schmidt, 93, of Milford, passed away on Monday (April 16, 2018) at her home.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 20, at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 21, at Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park. The Rev. Silas Montgomery will officiate. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford. Memorials may be made to ARC of Iroquois County or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

