Jerry “J.J.” McCullum III, of Bradley, passed away on Friday (April 13, 2018) at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, surrounded by family. He passed away due to injuries sustained from a car accident, which also took the life of his girlfriend, Bryanna Dean. He was 30 years old.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his biological parents, Madelyn Kelly, of Chicago, and Jerry (Bonita) McCullum Jr., of Kankakee; three brothers, Keith Sr. and Damarus Noble, both of Atlanta, Ga., and Lee Moore, of Minneapolis, Minn.; five sisters, Remonia (Simon) Gray, of Pembroke, Venetia (Larry) Neuman, of Chicago, Rena (James) Wallace, of Marion, Ark., Velecia (Jimmy) Gray, of Kankakee, and Jerrica Washington-McCullum, of Joliet; along with a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Jerry was born on Nov. 13, 1987, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, to Madelyn and Jerry Jr., but was adopted by his paternal grandmother, Doris McCullum. He attended high school in Riverdale, Ga., and obtained his General Education Diploma from the University of Alabama in 2006.

Jerry worked at DHL until his death.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Doris; his sister, Yvette; his cousin, Terry; his grandparents; and his girlfriend, Bryanna Dean.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 20, at Jones Funeral Home, located at 1055 N. Schuyler in Kankakee. An additional time of visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 21, until the 10 a.m. services, beginning at The Free Christian Center, located at 111 East Oak St., Kankakee. Pastor Christopher L. Clark Sr. will officiate, with interment in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee. A gathering of family and friends will begin immediately after at the church.

