Gilbert Cahan

Gilbert Warren Cahan, 88, of East Palatka, Fla., passed away April 5, 2018, at Community Hospice Bailey Center in St. Augustine, Fla., following a brief illness.

He was born in Milks Grove Township and had lived in East Palatka, Fla., for 31 years, coming from Bourbonnais.

Gilbert worked as a truck driver and served honorably in the U.S. Merchant Marines.

He was a member of the Teamsters Union for more than 30 years. Gilbert was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was active in the United Methodist men’s group. He also served as a trustee, making necessary repairs around the church. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, his citrus trees and sharing his harvest with friends and family. He also enjoyed woodworking, cabinet making, landscaping in his yard, taking care of his chickens and sharing the eggs, and he loved to tease. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and waited his whole life for the Cubs to finally win the World Series in 2016. He was a loving, caring and generous husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Anne Cahan; his parents, Warren and Alice Cahan; a brother, Donald Cahan; a sister, Beverly Goff; and an infant son, Lee Daniel Cahan.

Surviving are two sons, David Warren Cahan and wife Gail, of East Palatka, Fla., and Gene Van Cahan, of Crete; two daughters, Alice Anne Beutien and husband Terry, of East Palatka, Fla., and Ruth Denise Dixon and husband Paul, of St. Louis, Mo.; two sisters, Eunice Williams and husband Louis, of Bourbonnais, and Karen DuTour and husband Herb, of East Palatka, Fla.; four grandchildren, Larry Gene Cahan, Jeffrey Warren Cahan and wife Felicia, Molly Paige Dixon and Sophia Grace Dixon; and one great-grandchild, Stran Kellan Cahan.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 20, at Limestone Cemetery in Limestone. The Rev. Miranda Dinges will officiate.

Memorials may be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 Husson Ave., Palatka, FL 32177.

