Death notices: April 16, 2018

<strong>• </strong><strong>DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Bryanna Dean</strong>, 20, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 12, 2018). Funeral arrangements are pending at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Steven Martin</strong>, 66, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (April 15, 2018). Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Tuesday, April 17</strong>

<strong>Kyle Knupp</strong>, 10:30 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Virginia Herron</strong>, 100, of Watseka, were held April 14 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Robert Sabo officiating. She passed away March 22, 2018. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Amy Martin, Barbara Martin-Brezette, David, William and Jack Brezette and Joe Steever. Honorary pallbearers were Bruce Fox, Nick, Jeff and Jason Burns and Reed Brezette.

Funeral services for <strong>Dolly Palmer</strong>, 71, of Pembroke Township, were held April 14 at Bible Witness Camp in Pembroke Township, with the Rev. David McMillan officiating. She passed away April 4, 2018. Burial was in Momence Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kingston Allen, Dennis Delaney, Levi, Jerry and Luke Levi Townsend, Stevie Griffin and Brian Greer.