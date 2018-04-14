John Posing, 55, of Kankakee, passed away in his sleep, possibly Thursday night (April 5, 2018), at his home.

Born April 28, 1962, John was the son of Delmer and Marcia "Pat" Posing.

After the death of his father, John became the owner and operator of Del's Pest Control.

Survivors include a son, Ben LeDoux; mother, Marcia "Pat" Posing, of Kankakee; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Huey Boyt, of Kankakee; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Glenda Posing, of Bourbonnais; a very special niece, Chris Alfonso, and her family, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; one granddaughter, Sophia Alice, of Florida; one nephew, Tim Posing, of St. Anne; nieces, Sara Rose Hunt, of Syracuse, Utah, Amanda Boyt, of Kankakee, and Jennifer Posing, of Cartersville, Ga.; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and also many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Preceding him in death were his father; brother, Steve Posing; and all of his grandparents.

As per his wishes, there will be no funeral services and cremation rites will be accorded.

