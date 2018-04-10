Mariano 'Mike' Hernandez

Mariano Vega Hernandez, “Mike the Fisherman,” 74, of Braidwood, passed away Friday (April 6, 2018) at his home.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 12, and from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 13, at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory in Braidwood. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 13, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Braidwood, with the Rev. Robert Noesen officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Braidwood.

