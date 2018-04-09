Sarah Smith

Sarah Hagel Smith, 32, of Wilmington, passed away on Wednesday (April 4, 2018) as the result of a cardiac condition.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Monday, April 9, until the 7 p.m. celebration of life services at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington. The Rev. Dallas Henry will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials may be made to the funeral care fund.

