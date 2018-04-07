Rebecca Dickens

Rebecca Michelle (Young) Dickens, 49, of Kankakee, departed this earthly home for her heavenly one on March 31, 2018, from Presence St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Monday, April 9, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr. will officiate.

Rebecca was born on Oct. 12, 1968, in Clifton, the daughter of Hamp and Louise Young Brown.

She had been employed as a CNA at St. Mary’s Hospital and Riverside Medical Center. Rebecca liked watching television, especially "The Roseanne Show." Her most joy came from being with her grandchildren. She was a member of Greater New Hope Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the church choir.

Surviving are her father, of Rantoul; special mother figure, Nina B. Key, of Kankakee (affectionately known as TT); daughters, Min. LaTeashea Young, of Chicago, and ShonQuesa Dickens, of Kankakee; son, Martiez (Latia Perkins) Young, of Rantoul; two special children, Jenna and Caleb Dickens; sisters, Rachelle Young, of Kankakee, and Tamela Brown, of Rantoul; brothers, Demetrius Harrell, of St. Paul, Minn., and Quentin Brown, of Chicago; grandchildren, Dashawn Monroe, of Milwaukee, Wis., NahZjae and ZahNiah Young, of Rantoul, and Mekhi Austin, of Kankakee; along with a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were her mother; uncles, Lucious Brown, Eddie Brown and Miles Young; and aunt, Margaret Young.

Please light a candle at <a href="http://jonesfuneralservices.com" target="_blank">jonesfuneralservices.com</a>.

(Pd)