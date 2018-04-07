Mary Martin

Mary Christine Martin, "Punk," passed away March 26, 2018, at her home in Kankakee, at the age of 71, with her family at her side.

She was the daughter of Francis and Isabelle (Francoeur) Martin. Her parents preceded her in death.

Mary worked at Kresge's, K-Mart and Miller's Nursing Home.

She enjoyed fishing, camping and playing with her organ. Mary loved interacting with people and animals. She was big Chicago Cubs fan.

The oldest of nine children, she was preceded in death by her youngest brother, John Martin; and nephew, Nathan Barber.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Jensen Memorial Chapel.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

(Pd)