Barbara Koehn

Barbara J. Koehn, 77, of Manteno, and formerly of Peotone, passed away on Wednesday (April 4, 2018) at Heritage Woods of Manteno.

She was born on Aug. 7, 1940, the daughter of Leo and Margaret (Jacobs) Oehlerking. Her parents preceded her in death. Barbara worked as a registered nurse for many years. She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone and enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading and playing canasta with her friends at Heritage Woods.

Surviving are her children, David (Susan) Koehn, of Cedar Lake, Ind., Susie (Brian) Stone, of Morris, Tina (Dave) Cann, of Peotone, Mike (Lisa) Koehn, of Bradley, and Melanee Koehn, of Bradley; her grandchildren, Brent (Allison) Cann, Erica (Joe) Blumberg, Eric (Maggie) Cann, Lauren Stone, Ashley (Colby) Noethe, Brittney (Brian) Bolhuis, Taya Jones, Anthony Jones, Sophya Ceniceros, Morgan Koehn and Taylor Koehn; her great-grandchildren, Claire Cann, Paige Cann, Hope Cann, Adalyn Blumberg, Nora Cann, Audrey Blumberg, Rory Bolhuis, Logan Cann, Leighton Bolhuis and Axel Cann; a brother, Richard (Jeannie) Oehlerking; a sister, Judy Temper, of Minooka; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, until the 4 p.m. memorial service at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 311 W. Corning Ave., Peotone. Nancy Wheeler will be officiating. Memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

