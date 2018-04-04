Susan Panozzo, 71, of Bradley, passed away Monday (April 2, 2018) at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 25, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Virgil and Bernadette LaGesse Paraday. In 1968, she married Richard Panozzo in Kankakee. He preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 2015.

Susan was the former owner/operator of Village Diner in Bradley. She loved playing cards with her family and going to the gambling boat. She had a passion for cooking. Susan was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Neelie Panozzo, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Dominic Panozzo and Mattie and Mason Prairie; and three brothers and three sisters-in-law, Virgil “Butch” and Marie Paraday, of Kankakee, Duane and Mary Paraday, of Boston, Mass., and Richard and Patricia Paraday, of Bourbonnais.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Barbara McInturf; and one brother, Gerald Paraday.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. on Friday, April 6, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

